New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai To Introduce New Mobility Service In India In Collaboration With Ola This Year

Hyundai, Kia and Ola entered into a partnership last year with the Korean auto giant investing $300 million into the Indian ride-hailing firm. The brand will make its foray into the mobility services this year, possibly with electric vehicles.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai will be responsible for operating and maintaining the vehicle fleet in the partnership

Highlights

  • Hyundai has partnered with Ola to enter the mobility services in India
  • Hyundai repositioned itself as a mobility solutions provider in 2019
  • Hyundai will enter shared mobility business in Los Angeles & SE Asia too

The Hyundai Motor Group venturing into the shared mobility business in collaboration with Ola in India this year. Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Hyundai Motor Group announced the company's foray into new business operations, technologies and mobility solutions globally at the recent new year's address at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. While the highlight was the brand's promise to introduce 44 new electrified vehicles across the globe by 2025, it also made several strategic announcements regarding future operations.

Also Read: Hyundai To Launch 44 New Electrified Vehicles Globally By 2025

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Venue

Grand i10 Nios

i20

EON

Creta

Kona Electric

Santro

New Verna

Grand i10

i20 Active

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

"In the rapidly expanding mobility services industry, including ride-sharing and hailing, we will establish overseas corporations in major regions such as the U.S., Europe and Asia, begin business operations in full swing this year, and expand them gradually," said the EVC.

Hyundai Group announced its investment into Ola in March last year in a strategic partnership between Hyundai Motor Company, Ola and Kia Motors Corporation with an investment of $300 million. According to a statement from the automaker, the partnership will see the three companies collaborate on unique fleet and mobility solutions, build India-specific electric vehicles and infrastructure, as well as nurture the best-in-class opportunities and offerings for aspiring driver-partners on the Ola platform.

The collaboration will also see the automaker operate and manage fleet vehicles, while also offering Ola drivers financial services, including lease and instalment payments, as well as vehicle maintenance and repair services. Last year, Hyundai Motor India also repositioned itself as a 'Smart Mobility Solutions Provider' in place of a 'car manufacturer', as the partnership will elevate the entire mobility chain right from production to shared mobility services.

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Mobility Service Provider Ola

In addition, Hyundai also plans to enter the segment in South East Asia and offer EV car-hailing services by expanding the supply to the region's largest car-hailing service - Grab. The automaker had supplied 200 units of the Hyundai Kona electric SUV to the Grab las year for operations Singapore, while it plans to expand to other South-East Asian countries including Indonesia in 2020.

0 Comments

EVC Chung also announced it will enter the car-sharing business in Los Angeles, US, this year through its mobility service company MoceanLab. It will allow people to freely rent and return cars in the city, expanding from its current presence in major cities of Russia. The vehicle subscription service was first unveiled in Moscow last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.57 - 9.15 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.48 - 7.46 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Model Spotted Again
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Model Spotted Again
Hyundai Aura Bookings Commence; Launch In January 2020
Hyundai Aura Bookings Commence; Launch In January 2020
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities