Hyundai To Expand Hybrid And PHEV Portfolio To 13 Vehicles By 2022

We also expect the Kona to undergo a transformation and that could be one of the 9 vehicles expected from the company.

The 13 vehicles will include 6 sedans and 7 SUVs

Hyundai has announced that it will introduce 13 alternatively fueled vehicles in the US by 2022, and this will include six sedans and seven SUVs. And what better place to showcase these products, than at the LA Auto Show. While the company has confirmed that it will bring the refreshed 2020 Ioniq Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid to the show, it is also looking to bring in the all-new Sonata Hybrid Electric sedan to the US next year.

The Sonata hybrid will be launched in the US next year 

Hyundai will showcase the remaining nine eco-focused products over the next three years. Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America said, "As the automotive industry evolves to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and environmentally-aware society, we will continue to provide alternative-propulsion options in a variety of product choices. For consumers seeking forward-thinking and eco-friendly personal transportation options, Hyundai's product line-up meets these criteria and more."

It is likely that the Kona EV will receive an update in 2021 

We also expect the Kona to undergo a transformation by 2021 and that could be one of the 9 vehicles expected from the company.

