New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services

The soon to be launched Hyundai Venue will have an inbuilt eSim card from Vodafone-Idea. The tie up between the telecom giant and India's number two carmaker will see customers enjoying the services without any monthly tariff plan.

View Photos
The Hyundai Venue is all set to become India's first ever connected car with 10 India-specific features

Highlights

  • Hyundai Venue & MG Hector to become India's first connected cars
  • Hyundai Venue to have Vodafone built eSIM for its connectivity services
  • MG Hector will also have a bunch of connectivity features on offer

The Connected Car battle is beginning in India, and both China's MG and Korea's Hyundai Motor seem to be taking opening positions on this new battlefront. Hyundai recently made an announcement about its new subcompact SUV Venue that's launching in mere weeks as being India's first connected car. It will offer a slew of services which will see everything from emergency response, navigation, to remotely operating the car's features happening with ease. While some of the integrated features make use of the owner's connected smartphone, majority will work through the car's inbuilt eSim card. Hyundai has also announced a partnership with Vodafone-Idea for the same. While some of the expense involved will be bundled as a one time-cost within the car's price, sources at Hyundai have revealed that the users will have no monthly data or tariff plan for the use of the eSim's connectivity services. It remains unclear if the service will subsequently be chargeable as it is introduced to other Hyundai models over the next 2-3 year period. The big advantage here for potential buyers then is that they need not use their smartphone, and therefore own existing data plan for many of the services or features, that many car's currently offer only through smartphone integration.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue To Be India's First Ever Connected Car

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

i20

2018 Santro

Creta

EON

New Verna

Grand i10

Xcent

i20 Active

Elantra

Santa Fe

Tucson

Also Read: Hyundai Venue India Unveil Date Revealed

vias2sj8

(Images of the Hyundai Venue without camouflage have been leaked already)

Having said that the Hyundai Venue will still make good on offering features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto - which of course do work through said integration anyway. But while navigation can now therefore be left to the car's own connectivity, it will also mean a whole host of other features connected to the cloud, that the car will handle by itself - including SOS response or even geo-fencing. SAIC's MG Motor will also be introducing its first car - the Hector compact SUV in the next couple of months. Launching soon after the Hyundai Venue, the two cars will not compete in the same segment anyway. But the MG Hector will also be offering a whole array of connectivity features. This is likely to spark a new trend, and most carmakers are now rushing to offer all of this in their cars. While many are already exploring partnerships like the one between Hyundai and Vodafone-Idea, others are also looking at tie-ups with major IT companies. carandbike was the first to report that Ford is now set to offer Alexa personal assistant through its Amazon Echo integration.Ford already works closely with Microsoft for its Sync. IT giants like Cisco, Apple, IBM and telecom players like AT&T are also co-developing a number of new systems with OEMs worldwide.

Also Read: Ford Cars To Get Alexa In-Car Personal Assistant

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Spied Without Camouflage

0 Comments

The Hyundai Venue will get the company's 'BlueLink' connected technology and it will have 10 India-only features with a total of 33 connectivity features. Some of the features that BlueLink will offer in India are geo-fencing, speed alerts, SOS, panic notifications, destination sharing, and road-side assistance and so on. It also includes voice guidance and recognition in Indian-accented English which means that the software will be able to recognise spoken English from different regions in India. The Hyundai Venue will also have remote-control operated functions such as climate control, horn and headlamps on, vehicle status, engine start/stop and so on. The best thing is that Hyundai BlueLink can use your smartphone interface as a remote control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
TAGS :
Hyundai cars in India Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue SUV Hyundai Venue Features Vodafone

Latest News

Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services
Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services
Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities