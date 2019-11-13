New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Teases New SUV Concept Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut

Christened the Urban Vision Crossover Concept, Hyundai's new "ground-breaking" concept SUV will further add to the sensuousness and sportiness of the carmaker's existing global design language.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai Urban Vision Crossover Plug-In Hybrid Concept will be revealed at the 2019 LA Auto Show

Hyundai has teased its all-new Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept ahead of its official debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show 2019. Christened the Urban Vision Crossover Concept, Hyundai says that the new "ground-breaking" concept car will further add to the sensuousness and sportiness of the carmaker's existing global design language. In fact, it is also the seventh concept car to come out of the company's Hyundai Design Centre, and the company calls it an Innovative, Eco-focused, Compact SUV Design.

Talking about the new concept SUV, SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre said, "We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language."

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Venue

Grand i10 Nios

i20

EON

Creta

New Verna

Santro

Grand i10

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

lbna8dfo

Hyundai SUV Concept comes with square wheel arches and sharp character lines that give it a chiselled look

Visually, the new concept SUV appears to feature a coupe-like roofline with nearly square wheel arches and some bold and sharp character lines that give it a chiselled look. We also noticed the absence of conventional door handles and side mirrors, which will be replaced by cameras. Upfront the SUV comes with an intricate front grille pattern which are essentially active panels acting as air shutters that remain closed when the vehicle is stationary and slide open as needed when the SUV is in motion. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimising aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. At the rear, the SUV will come with a wide end-to-end LED taillamp unit, which has now become fairly common.

0 Comments

While Hyundai has mentioned that it will be a plug-in hybrid, the engine specifications and other technical details will be revealed at the official unveiling on November 22, 2019. The new concept car could also preview the next-generation Hyundai Tucson.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.23 - 18.71 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.25 - 16.82 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.37 - 6.31 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.59 - 8.73 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.4 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities