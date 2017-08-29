New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Suspends All Four China Plants Due To Supply Disruption

Beijing Hyundai, Hyundai's Chinese joint venture with China's BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, has been unable to pay suppliers after sales slumped following a diplomatic spat, leading to the supply disruption.

View Photos
Hyundai Motor's sales from its Chinese factories fell 64 percent to 105,000 vehicles in April-June alone.

Highlights

  • Beijing Hyundai has been unable to pay suppliers after sales slumped
  • Suppliers have not been paid in for almost 6 months now
  • Hyundai's sales from its Chinese factories fell 64 percent in April-June

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has suspended production at all of its four Chinese factories due to supply disruption, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Media reports said Beijing Hyundai, Hyundai's Chinese joint venture with China's BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, has been unable to pay suppliers after sales slumped following a diplomatic spat, leading to the supply disruption. Last year, South Korea agreed to deploy a U.S. missile defense system to counter threats from North Korea. China objected that the system's radar would be capable of penetrating its territory, sparking negative popular sentiment towards Korean goods and services.

Also Read: Hyundai Gets High Interest In Petrol Model And Automatic Variants Of New-Gen Verna

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

South Korea deployed two units of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system earlier this year and is expected to put in place the remaining four units in the coming weeks.

Hyundai Motor's sales from its Chinese factories fell 64 percent to 105,000 vehicles in April-June alone.

"We suspended all four of our Chinese factories one by one last week due to disruption of supplies from a parts maker," the spokeswoman said, without elaborating.

Also Read: 2017 Hyundai ix25 (Hyundai Creta Facelift) Unveiled At 2017 Chengdu Motor Show

She said a fifth factory in China has not yet started production.

An official at South Korea's association of car parts makers said Hyundai suppliers usually get paid two months after shipments, but some have not been paid for six months.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on payments. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 5.78 - 10.07 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.02 - 14.8 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.06 - 16.41 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5 - 8.21 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.65 - 4.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.84 - 9.43 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 14.65 - 21.63 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.51 - 10.82 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.24 - 27.93 Lakh *
Select your City
or select from popular cities