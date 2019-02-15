New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing

The Hyundai Styx is based on the Carlino concept and will make its debut at the New York Auto Show in April this year.

The Hyundai Styx was formerly known as the QXI (codename).

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Styx gets projector headlamps and LED taillamps.
  • It will be Hyundai's first subcompact SUV.
The subcompact SUV segment is getting spruced-up every year with the entry of new models. Mahindra had launched its subcompact SUV- the XUV300 yesterday and Hyundai is all set to introduce its contender soon. carandbike had reported earlier reported that the Hyundai Styx which was formerly known as the QXI will make its world debut in April this year at the New York Auto show. Prior to its debut, the Styx has been caught testing nearing its production stage.

4e4nuougThe Hyundai Styx gets projector headlamps up front.

Also Read: Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show

Unlike before, the Styx is wearing comparatively less camouflage this time and the upper segment of the body shell is visible. The A and B pillars of the Styx are finished in black and the test mule spotted painted in arctic silver along with silver roof rails, which can be made out from the uncovered roof. The earlier spy pictures have given the impression of the wide cascade grille. This latest ones in-turn reveal a bit more like the lower positioned projector beam headlamps surrounded with black fringes and a sleek LED Daytime running lamp strip which is positioned just near the hood line. On the side, the fancy looking dual-tone alloy wheels which speculatively could be 17-inchers are there and the design of the pillars seem to have drawn inspiration from the Creta. At the rear, the only apparent element is the squarish LED taillamps while the rest of the design is covered with pseudo claddings.

ua7pivi8At the rear, the Hyundai Styx gets LED taillamps.

Also Read: Hyundai QXi Subcompact SUV Cabin Spied For The First Time

The Hyundai Styx is based on the Carlino concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016. It will have multiple powertrain options ranging from 1.2 petrol to 1.5 diesel. Gearbox options will include an AMT for the Indian market. The Styx will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta and is based on the same platform that underpins the Grand i10 and Xcent and Kia will also use the same for its own subcompact SUV that will come to global markets by 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

