Hyundai Santro Spotted Testing Again: Launch Around Diwali

A test mule of the much anticipated all-new Hyundai Santro hatchback was recently caught testing in India again. The car is still heavily covered in camouflage, which indicates that there is still a while before the company is finally ready with the production model. Hyundai has already confirmed that the car will be launched around Diwali, and the car is likely to lock horns with the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Kwid. Also, the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Santro will take the place of the Hyundai i10 that was discontinued in India in 2016.

Internally, the new Hyundai Santro is known as the Hyundai AH2, and the car will be based on a new platform. This is not the first time the at car has been spotted in India, and despite the heavy camouflage, we can still see that the car will carry forward its tall-boy design and is expected to wider and offer better cabin space than before. This also means we'll also get to see the company updated styling bits like the cascading grille, aggressive bumper and bold character lines. Although, being an entry-level offering, the Santro is expected to get steel wheels with a full wheel cover instead of alloys, and halogen headlamps instead of projector units. However, seeing the growing popularity of LED daytime running lamps, it's likely that the new Santro might offer LED DRLs.

The new Santro will internally called as the Hyundai AH2 hatchback

Interior and feature details are still unknown, although we expect to see a decently-space cabin for five adults, a well-equipped dashboard and there is a possibility that Hyundai might even offer a touchscreen infotainment system. We expect the car to come with dual airbags and ABS as standard and rear parking sensors on the top-end model.

Under the hood, based on segment trend, we expect the upcoming new Hyundai Santro to continue with just petrol engines on offer, possibly a 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine option. The latter could be a retuned version the petrol mills that used to power the older i10. Transmission duties are expected to be taken care off by a 5-Speed manual gearbox and Hyundai might also consider offering an AMT option, seeing the growing demand for an automatic option in entry-level cars in India.

Image Source: AutoX

