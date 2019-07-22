Hyundai Motor India has silently hiked prices on the Santro line-up that now starts at ₹ 4.15 lakh for the base trim. Launched late last year, the automaker has now discontinued the entry-level D-Lite and Era variants and the hatchback now gets the new Era Executive trim instead is priced at ₹ 4.15 lakh. The new variant is about ₹ 25,000 more expensive than the D-Lite trim that was priced at ₹ 3.90 lakh, while the Era variant was priced at ₹ 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the base trims, prices on the mid and higher-spec versions remain unchanged.

The range-topping Asta trim on the Hyundai Santro is priced at ₹ 5.50 lakh (ex-Delhi), same as before

The new Hyundai Santro Era Executive trim essentially offers a mix of features from the D-Lite and Era variants. The car gets a number of essentials including front power windows, HVAC unit, body-coloured bumpers, all of which were missing on the bare bones D-Lite trim. That said, features like the rear AC vents and the front power outlet, passenger-side airbag, seatbelt pre-tensioners and more have been missed. The Santro Era Executive does get ABS with EBD and the driver side airbag as standard. Interestingly, the base trim misses out on the rear parking sensors and a speed alert system that is now mandatory. However, automakers can sell cars without these safety features until October this year.

Hyundai India has also introduced additional features on the mid-spec variants of the Santro. The Sportz AMT variant gets additional safety kit from the range-topping Asta trim including rear parking camera, passenger-side airbag, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, load limiters and more. The Magna manual trim now gets a new 2-DIN audio system and multi-function steering wheel as part of the standard kit.

Barring the revisions, the Hyundai Santro continues to get the same mechanicals and is powered by the 1.1-litre three-cylinder petrol motor tuned for 68 bhp, while the CNG version makes do with 58 bhp. Transmission options including the 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT units. The Santro has been averaging about 4000 units per month, places it third in terms of volumes. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the top-selling offering in this space, followed by the Tata Tiago.

