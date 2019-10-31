Hyundai Santro Crash Tested, Scores 2 Stars

The Hyundai Santro nameplate holds a huge place in the hearts of many Indian car buyers. The car was brought back to the Indian market with much fanfare at the end of 2018, in its second generation, to replace the Eon. The Santro has been crash tested by Global NCAP in the latest round of safety tests by the global safety watchdog. It has scored 2 Stars for Adult and child protection.

The Santro was crashed as per the global NCAP protocol at 64 kmph in a frontal offset test. The car does not get dual front airbags as standard, and only the driver airbag is so. Besides potential injuries sustained by the crash test dummies, the car's body structure and foot well area was also rated as unstable. The Santro's rear seat does not offer ISOFIX child seat mounts. That impacted its score; as did the lack of a three-point seatbelt for the middle occupant. The belt strapped child seats were only just adequate, though the front facing older child's seat did worse than the rear facing infant seat.

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, "The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five star performers. The Indian government's crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complimented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever higher levels of safety."

The Santro recently received its first anniversary edition in the market, but we are told further safety enhancements are expected on the car. However there has been no official confirmation on this, nor any statement from Hyundai Motor India, in response to queries sent in by carandbike.

