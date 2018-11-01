New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Santro Bags 28,800 Bookings In Just 22 Days

Bookings for the Hyundai Santro started on October 10, and it had garnered over 14,000 bookings in the first nine days. This went up to 23,500 bookings by the time of its launch, before reaching the 28,800 mark.

The new Hyundai Santro was launched on Oct 23, but bookings have been underway since Oct 10

The newly launched 2018 Hyundai Santro has recently bagged 28,800 bookings in just 22 days, the highest ever for any brand in its segment. While the new Santro was launched in India on October 23, Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the car much before that, on October 10, when the car was first revealed. In fact, the new Hyundai Santro had garnered over 14,000 bookings in the first nine days, which went up to 23,500 bookings by the time of its launch. This clearly shows the level of popularity commanded by the car.

The Hyundai Santro was launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 3.89 lakh

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 3.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is offered primarily in five variants, namely - D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta trim, and comes in both pure petrol and CNG option. As of now, only the Magna and Sportz variants come in CNG option, while the rest are only offered only petrol option.

The Hyundai Santro is powered by 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which makes 69 bhp and develops 99 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a brand new optional 5-speed AMT unit as well which has been developed by Hyundai in-house. As for the CNG version on offer straight from the factory that makes 59 bhp and 84 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine, in both manual and AMT guise, are fuel efficient and the Hyundai Santro Mileage is 20.3 kmpl, while the CNG variant offers a fuel efficiency of 30.48 km/kg.

The new Hyundai Santro is built on the company's all-new K1 platform

The new Hyundai Santro is built on the company's all-new K1 platform, featuring a bold new styling, with pretty basic features like halogen headlamps, a wide grille with integrated foglamps, steel wheels with hubcaps, and a set of mid-set taillamps at the rear. Inside, the new Hyundai Santro offers a range of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers mirrolink and Bluetooth connectivity. The infotainment system also offers the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

