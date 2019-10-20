New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition To Be Launched Soon; Prices To Start At ₹ 5.17 lakh

The upcoming Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition brings cosmetic upgrades to the hatchback and is being offered in the mid-spec Sportz trim.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai Santro Anniversary edition will be launched soon

The new Hyundai Santro completes its first anniversary on October 23, 2019, and to celebrate the occasion, the South Korean automaker will soon roll out the Anniversary edition of the hatchback. The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic and feature updates and will be based on Sportz trim on the model. Leaked details about the new Santro special edition reveal a starting price of ₹ 5.17 lakh, going up to ₹ 5.75 lakh for the AMT version (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the mid-spec version. The special variant is also being launched just in time for the festive season that should help push volumes further for the automaker.

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Gets A Price Hike ₹ 25,000

eaicfu5g

The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition will be offered in 2 colours - Polar White & Aqua Teal

The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition gets small upgrades including gloss black accents on the roof rails, ORVMs and door handles, while the wheel covers are finished in dark grey. There's also additional cladding on doors, and a chrome strip on the boot with the anniversary badge. The anniversary edition is being offered in two colour options - Polar White and Aqua Teal. The latter was recently introduced on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Inside, the changes include an all-black cabin with new blue colour interior pack that adds blue accents on the air vents and the gearshift bezel.

i1b2ss4c

The Hyundai Santro special edition gets an all-black cabin with blue accents

There are no mechanical changes on the Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition. The car is being offered with the same 1.1-litre petrol motor tuned for 69 bhp adn 99 Nm of peak torque, paired with both 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The Santro has been off to a decent start and has managed to sell an average of around 4000 units every month. This, despite the overall slowdown that has affected the auto industry since the beginning of the year. The new anniversary edition is likely to help draw more prospective customers to the showrooms, and against a number of rivals including the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Renault Kwid 1.0-litre and the likes.

0 Comments

Images Source: Car Duniya on YouTube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Actor Hema Malini Brings Home The MG Hector
Actor Hema Malini Brings Home The MG Hector
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities