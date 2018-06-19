Hyundai Reorganises International Business; India, US & Europe Become Regional Headquarters

Hyundai Motor Company has announced organisational changes within its overseas operations, which will see the company set-up regional headquarters for each region. As part of its global business reorganisation, the automaker has launched the Hyundai Motor North America Headquarters, Hyundai Motor Europe Headquarters and Hyundai Motor India Headquarters, all of which will be effective from July 2, 2018. The manufacturer says that the new regional headquarters grant greater autonomy to each region in an effort to spike "sustainable growth and enhance innovation."

Following the announcement of these three major markets, Hyundai Motor will also add more regional headquarters by 2019 as part of its reorganisational efforts. Hyundai's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea that was restructured in October last year, will continue to be the brand's Global Operations Division. Current Hyundai president Hyung-cheong Kim will be promoted to executive vice president to take charge of the Global Operations Division at the Seoul HQ.

The Hyundai Motor India Headquarters will be headed under the leadership of Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Young-key Koo. The Indian headquarters will further enhance operations in the market, as per the company's statement.

The newly-launched Hyundai Motor North America Headquarters will encompass the brand's multiple facilities in the region including the manufacturing plant in Alabama, which acts as its production hub for the Americas; along with the three sales units - namely for the US, Canada and Mexico. The team will be led by Executive Vice President, Yong-woo Lee, who will leave his current position as the Head of Hyundai Brazil to take up the new role.

Lastly, Hyundai Motor Europe Headquarters will bring regions including the Czech Republic and the Turkey-based manufacturing unit - Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret (HAOS) under the European HQ. The region will be headed by Dong-woo Choi, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President, from his current role of head of European Operations Division in Seoul.

The responsibilities for each region include every aspect of the business including product planning, marketing, sales and manufacturing. The individual regions will operate actively to respond to evolving market trends and customer needs. Each regional headquarters will also have functional divisions for planning, finance, products and customer experience. The regional groups will work closely with Hyundai's corporate headquarters, as the company aims to advance its global business operations.

