Hyundai Registers Growth Of 19.5 Per Cent Overall Sales In June 2018

Hyundai, India's second largest automaker after Maruti Suzuki has registered a positive growth of 19.5 per cent with overall sales at 60,779 units as compared to 50,853 units in June 2017. From the total sales, the domestic sales accounted for 45,371 units in June 2018, up 21 per cent. Exports were up 15.9 per cent to 15,408 units in June 2018 as compared to 13,291 per cent in the same time period last month. The growth was led by the new facelifted Hyundai Creta with the compact SUV getting over 70,000 enquiries and over 14,000 bookings since its launch in late May.

(Hyundai is the largest exporter of cars in the Indian auto industry)

Speaking about the growth in sales, Rakesh Srivastava, Director, Sales and Marketing, said, "Hyundai product portfolio is very young and youthful and is backed by industry No. 1 Customer Service, this has brought in strong acceptance of Hyundai as Modern Premium brand. Grand i10, New i20 and 2018 Creta, each continues to cross over 10,000 sales mark consistently while Next Gen VERNA continues to be the leading Sedan in Hyundai Portfolio" he added.

(Hyundai Verna)

Hyundai has also registered the highest ever first half sales ever in its history. The automaker showcased an overall growth of 9.8 per cent for sales from Jan-June 2018 as compared to the same time period last year. Hyundai sold 3,48,684 units overall for the first half of 2018. From that cumulative figure, the domestic sales accounts for 2,75,136 units, up 8.6 per cent while the exports account for 73,548 units, up by 14.5 per cent. Hyundai retains its 'largest exporter' in India title amongst automakers in India.

(Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift)

Another milestone Hyundai crosses in June 2018 too by hitting the 8 million units mark in India. The automaker has had a hectic year with the i20 and i20 Active facelift, the Hyundai Creta facelift and will have another big launch soon too - the new Hyundai Santro.

