Hyundai QXi Subcompactpact SUV Cabin Spied For The First Time

Hyundai Motor's answer in the subcompact SUV segment is currently under development and has been codenamed QXi. The Hyundai QXi will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta and Kona across global markets including India and was recently spotted testing in its home market South Korea. While we've seen the car testing in the past, this time round, the latest set of spy images provide a glimpse of the cabin on the upcoming offering. The QXi subcompact SUV will be competing in a highly competitive segment against popular offerings like the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300.

The first set of spy images of the Hyundai QXi's interior showcase a host of details. While the dashboard is yet to make a full appearance, the images do show premium bits including adjustable headrests for the front seats, centre armrest, premium fabric upholstery with contrast stitching, black plastic cladding with gloss black inserts. You can also see brushed silver finish around the door handles, which we expect will extend to the air-con vents as well. Adjustable headrests are visible for the rear passengers as well. While an all-black cabin is likely for global markets, Hyundai India could add more colour or dual-tone treatment, when the model goes on sale here.

The Hyundai QXi will lock horns against the upcoming Mahindra XUV300

On the feature front, Hyundai is known to be as generous as they get and expect the upcoming QXi to be loaded to its gills. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, auto climate control, and a host of safety tech as well. Novel features including wireless charging from the Creta cannot be ruled out. With respect to the design, the Hyundai QXi will follow the automaker's evolutionary Fluidic design language. Expect to see a massive cascading grille up front similar to the Kona, new generation Santa Fe and even the Hyundai Palisade. Also expect to see split headlamps while the rear is likely to sport wraparound taillights. The spy images reveal a tall stance for the SUV with a slightly boxy appearance, which will help liberate more room in the cabin despite its compact proportions.

The Hyundai QXi will sport the company's Fluidic design language

Engine options on the Hyundai QXi Subcompact SUV will include the 1.5-litre diesel and a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill cannot be ruled out. All engines, of course, will be BS6 compliant. Transmission will include both manual and automatic options, possibly with the newly developed AMT unit that debuted on the Santro. An electric version is also said to be under development.

Spy Images Source: Post.Naver.com

