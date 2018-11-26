New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India

The upcoming Hyundai sub-4 metre SUV is based on the Carlino concept.

The Hyundai QXI was caught on the camera by an enthusiast around Selam, Tamil Nadu.

Hyundai's upcoming subcompact SUV, codenamed QXI has been spotted testing in India again. Expected to be launched in April 2019, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival was caught on the camera by an enthusiast around Selam, Tamil Nadu. The upcoming Hyundai sub-4 metre SUV is based on the Carlino concept that we saw at the 2016 Auto Expo, and it looks like the production model is coming together pretty nicely. While the test mule is fully camouflaged, based on the silhouette of the SUV, it looks like a baby Creta.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

This is not the first time that a prototype of the Hyundai QXI has been spotted in India. An early prototype of the SUV was spotted testing in the country for the first in August this year, and despite the camouflage, we can see that the SUV is sporting several production-ready parts. However, there is still a bunch of pseudo cladding hiding the actual design of the SUV.

All that said, thanks to the exposed bits we can see that the SUV will feature Hyundai's new cascading grille, and also the headlamps, which are positioned slightly lower, on either side of the grille. Similar to the new Santa Fe, and the Kona, the Hyundai QXI will also come with a new split headlamp design, with sleek LED daytime running lamps positioned above and the large projector units positioned a bit lower. The SUV also features large silver roof rails, a set of new sporty alloy wheels, and some heavy pseudo cladding at the back, to disguise the rear design of the SUV.

Also Read: Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019

The upcoming subcompact SUV from Hyundai is likely to be based on a stretched Grand i10 platform, and also have parts in common with the i20/Creta - with which it may also share engines. So the engine option could include the 1.4-litre CRDI diesel engine and the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol under the hood. We also expect the SUV to come in an AMT option, in addition to a manual transmission. 
