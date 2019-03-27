Hyundai QXi Subcompact SUV Christened Venue; To Be Unveiled In April

Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new subcompact SUV and it will be called - Venue. According to the company, the name references a ‘place' where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. We'd already told you that the subcompact SUV will make its public debut at the New York Motor Show and it will be called the Styx. From what the company states, the Venue will come loaded with features because the big USP of this car to stay connected with the rest of the world.

We've already seen the camouflaged test mule of the Hyundai Venue and it's been spotted testing quite often in the country, but with the name now announced, our dealer sources tell us that the car is likely to be unveiled in April, right after it's shown at the New York Motor Show. The Hyundai Venue will come with some signature design cues from the South Korean maker. It will come with sleek looking LED Daytime Running Lamps which are positioned atop the headlamp assembly and a wide rectangular fog lamp housing. The dual-tone alloy wheels too look good on the car and enhance its stance.

The Hyundai Venue will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

Hyundai had first showcased a subcompact SUV concept at the 2016 Auto Expo and we finally see it come out into the market, however, the production version of the car will not resemble the concept in any form. As far as engines are concerned, we expect it to be offered both in petrol and diesel guise with a 1.2-litre and a 1.5-litre engine, respectively. Besides the manual transmission, the Hyundai QXI is also expected to be offered with an automatic transmission.



