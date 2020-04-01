Hyundai Palisade Or Kia Telluride; Which SUV Makes More Sense For India

The Hyundai Palisade and the Kia Telluride! Both are sister SUVs, both share the same underpinnings, have the same engine in fact, but have vastly different characteristics and feel. We have a detailed comparison review on our website highlighting the similarities and differences on the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade, which you can read by clicking on the link below this paragraph. Both Kia and Hyundai are exploring avenues of bringing these two full size SUVs to India. Does it make sense to bring both of them, or just one? If just one, which one? We will try and answer these questions for you.

Segment Space

(The Hyundai Palisade is the company's first full-size SUV)

Well, it is the first time that Kia and Hyundai entered the full-size SUV space with the Telluride and the Palisade and both manufacturers had their aim squarely at the US SUV market. Both are the first ever models from their respective companies which have 3 rows for seating and can carry 7 or 8 passengers. Till now, India had the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq and the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace as an option in this segment. Sure, there are more affordable options like the Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Hexa too. So, is there a market where these big, Korean SUVs fit in?

Where Do The Korean Full-Size SUVs Fit In?

(Kia hasn't begun thinking about getting the Telluride to India)

Well, an argument can be made that Indians are fond of SUVs and the full-size SUV segment can definitely do with more options. Hyundai has the Venue, Creta and the Tucson in its SUV portfolio while the Kia Seltos has been a runaway hit as well. With the line-up that Hyundai has, it makes sense for the Palisade to be launched in India. That way, Hyundai will have a comprehensive portfolio of SUVs across segments starting from the Venue, then the new Creta, the Tucson facelift and the Palisade.

What About Expected Pricing?

(We would love to see both the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade coming to India)

Prices for both SUVs start at $32,000 and go up to $43,000. In Indian currency, the price range starts at ₹ 24.40 lakh and go up to ₹ 32.44 lakh. This is the pricing in the US of course. We expect similar pricing for these SUVs if they are launched in India because, if Hyundai and Kia do bring the Palisade and Telluride here then it will definitely not be as CBUs. The cars will be assembled in India but there needs to be a proper business sense behind it. We believe Hyundai has already begun a feasibility study for the Palisade to be introduced in India while Kia is yet to begin thinking in this direction.

Could Kia Sorento Be The Twist In The Tale?

(The Kia Sorento could work as Kia's flagship SUV in India)

Now how does the Kia Sorento come into the picture? Well, the Sorento probably makes much more sense for India. It will be positioned above the Seltos and right below the Palisade (Yes, we know Palisade is a Hyundai model). We mean in terms of pricing. That way, the company does not get into a turf battle with Hyundai across all SUV segments. We mean the upcoming Kia Sonet will take on the Hyundai Venue, the Seltos and the Creta go head to head and the Sorento maybe could be the flagship Kia SUV and Hyundai steers clear of the idea of bringing the Santa Fe to India. That way, at the top of the SUV pyramid, the Hyundai Palisade will have one competitor less and there will be some breathing space.

(The Hyundai Palisade will complete Hyundai's SUV portfolio in India)

Of course, at this point all of this is conjecture, an educated guess, if you will. Most of the reason and logic points to the Hyundai Palisade making more sense for India. We would definitely love to see the Kia Telluride coming to India as well, but how much of a business case that makes, it is yet to be determined.

