Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India

Hyundai today confirmed that it will launch the Nexo Fuel Cell car in India. The company, however, has not given a timeline for the launch yet. The Nexo FCV is already on sale in Korea and it coming to India reinforces the company's strategy to bring in zero emission cars to the country. This strategy also bodes in well with the government of India's plan to introduce electric cars in India.

Chung Euisun, Vice Chairman, Hyundai said, "We confirm that India will get the Nexo FCV." The Nexo SUV is Hyundai's important step to develop low emission models globally. The company in fact is evaluating launching more FCVs for the Indian market. It gets a fuel cell drivetrain, which is lighter than a regular electric powertrain. Hyundai says that the Nexo makes about 161 bhp of max power and peak torque of 395 Nm. Also, the Nexo SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 177 kmph. The car has a range of 609 kilometres on a single charge according to Korean test standards. In typical SUV way, the Nexo is designed to handle cold starts even when the outside temperature is -30 degree Celsius.

The Nexo SUV gets blind spot view monitor, lane following assist, highway driving assist and remote parking assist

The exterior of the SUV is contemporary, with typical Hyundai crossover styling and a sharp front end. The cascading grille along with the sleek LED headlamps imparts a stylish design sense to the SUV. The interior gets two large LCD screens which make for a total 12.3 inch display. The left display shows the vehicle stats such as speed, range, efficiency while the right display shows the connectivity and infotainment options.

Apart from the fuel cell powertrain, the Nexo SUV also gets a host of connected applications and features such as air purifying ability where in 99. 9 per cent of particulates are purified during the drive and the instrument console also displays the same. Also, the Nexo SUV gets blind spot view monitor, lane following assist, highway driving assist and remote parking assist, where the car can park or get itself out of a parking spot by itself, autonomously.

