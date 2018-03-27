Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales Begin In Korea

Hyundai has started the sales of its first ever fuel cell vehicle, the Nexo in the Republic of Korea. The starting price is at 68,900,000 Korean Won which roughly equals ₹ 41.67 lakh. The Nexo FCV will be sold in two variants which are Modern and Premium. The price of the Modern is mentioned above while the price of the Premium trim is 72,200,000 Korean Won, which is around ₹ 43.66 lakh. Although it should be noted that the Korean government too gives subsidies to people buying pure electric and fuel cell vehicles and Hyundai Motor Company estimates that the price of the Modern trim, with the subsidies could come down to 33,900,000 Korean Won or ₹ 20.44 lakh, which should be a good enough incentive for people to buy the car. The company has already begun deliveries of the car in the cities of Ulsan and Gwangju.

Hyundai had a successful pre-order of 1,061 vehicles before it began the retail sales of the Nexo FCV. The company began taking pre-orders from 19 March to 26 March, 2018. Hyundai says that on the first day of the pre-order bookings, the company garnered 733 orders for the Nexo FCV.

"We are witnessing a historic day as fuel cell technology is being commercialized in large quantities. With this positive beginning, we will continue our efforts in overseas markets to support fostering the newly developing fuel cell vehicle market", said Byung Kwon Rhim, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company in charge of Global Operations Division.

In a bid to engage interest and re-assure the new buyers, Hyundai has also said that it will offer a warranty of 1,60,000 kilometres and/or 10 years for the fuel cell components. Hyundai has also trained its workforce to service the Hyundai Nexo FCV at all its 22 service centres in Korea. Hyundai will be launching the Nexo FCV at other overseas markets as well and the pricing will be announced at a date closer to the market launch of the car. And no, we do not believe that the Nexo FCV will be coming to India any time soon.

