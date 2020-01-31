New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor To Suspend Some SUV Output In South Korea As Virus Disrupts Supplies

Hyundai Motor is finding alternative suppliers in South Korea and other parts of China, after a supplier extended a factory closure to Feb. 9 in the wake of the closure

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Hyundai Motor said on Friday it planned to skip South Korean production of its Palisade sport utility vehicle this weekend to cope with a supply disruption caused by a virus outbreak, its spokesperson said on Friday. Its crosstown rival Ssangyong Motor also said it will idle its plant in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, as China's factory suspension had disrupted parts supplies.

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Aura

Venue

Grand i10 Nios

i20

Creta

Kona Electric

Santro

New Verna

Grand i10

i20 Active

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

The suspension illustrates that China's extended factory closures ripple through supply chains across China and beyond.

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,320 people globally, killing over 200 people.

Many firms scale back operations or close for long periods around the holidays, which began on Jan. 24 this year. This year, China's government extended the Lunar New Year holidays to limit the spread of the virus.

0 Comments

Hyundai Motor is finding alternative suppliers in South Korea and other parts of China, after a supplier extended a factory closure to Feb. 9 in the wake of the closure, a union spokesperson said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Aura with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai
Aura

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.45 - 10.54 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.57 - 9.15 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.48 - 7.46 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Auto Expo 2020: Renault Likely To Showcase A New Subcompact SUV, Kwid Electric
Auto Expo 2020: Renault Likely To Showcase A New Subcompact SUV, Kwid Electric
Lexus To Start Local Assembly Of Its Cars In India
Lexus To Start Local Assembly Of Its Cars In India
KTM's BS6 Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.38 Lakh
KTM's BS6 Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.38 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities