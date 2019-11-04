New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Replaces Head Of Premium Genesis Brand

Lee faces the challenge of rejuvenating Genesis sales in the U.S. market and making headway in Europe and China, both tough markets to crack for luxury car sales.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Hyundai Motor on Tuesday named its former North American chief, William Lee, to oversee its premium Genesis brand following the departure of Manfred Fitzgerald to pursue new opportunities. Lee faces the challenge of rejuvenating Genesis sales in the U.S. market and making headway in Europe and China, both tough markets to crack for luxury car sales.

"The company expects Mr. Lee, in his new capacity, to lead the brand's further global expansion by leveraging his overseas business operations expertise," Hyundai said in a statement. "North America is an imperative market for the Genesis brand," it added.

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Venue

Grand i10 Nios

i20

EON

Creta

Santro

New Verna

Grand i10

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

coi8iaa8

Lee is a Hyundai veteran and comes with a lot of experience in the US and Brazilian market

The news follows the appointment this month of Mark Del Rosso, a former president of Audi America, to oversee Genesis operations in North America. Genesis U.S. sales halved to 10,312 last year, although sales have picked up this year. The United States is the biggest overseas market for Genesis, which generated 72% of its sales in South Korea last year.

Before his stint at Hyundai Motor North America, Lee oversaw Hyundai's Brazil operations and the U.S. unit of advertising arm Innocean Worldwide.

0 Comments

Hyundai said in a recent earnings conference call that it has set up Genesis sales operations for China and Europe. Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung introduced the Genesis brand in November 2015, bringing in Fitzgerald, a former Lamborghini executive, a few months later to help the automaker shed its value for money image.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Venue with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai
Venue

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.23 - 18.71 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.37 - 6.31 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.25 - 16.82 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.59 - 8.73 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.4 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Royal Enfield Exports Gain Momentum
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Royal Enfield Exports Gain Momentum
Mahindra Has Retailed Almost 2000 Electric Vehicles In October 2019
Mahindra Has Retailed Almost 2000 Electric Vehicles In October 2019
MotoGP: Vinales Dominates Malaysian GP To Victory; Marquez Finished Second
MotoGP: Vinales Dominates Malaysian GP To Victory; Marquez Finished Second
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities