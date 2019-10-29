New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Replaces Head Of Premium Genesis Brand

Hyundai Group has named its former North American chief, William Lee, to oversee its premium Genesis brand following the departure of Manfred Fitzgerald to pursue new opportunities.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The new head challenge of rejuvenating Genesis sales in the US & making headway in Europe and China

Hyundai Motor on Tuesday named its former North American chief, William Lee, to oversee its premium Genesis brand following the departure of Manfred Fitzgerald to pursue new opportunities.

Lee faces the challenge of rejuvenating Genesis sales in the U.S. market and making headway in Europe and China, both tough markets to crack for luxury car sales.

"The company expects Mr. Lee, in his new capacity, to lead the brand's further global expansion by leveraging his overseas business operations expertise," Hyundai said in a statement.

"North America is an imperative market for the Genesis brand," it added.

The news follows the appointment this month of Mark Del Rosso, a former president of Audi America, to oversee Genesis operations in North America.

Genesis U.S. sales halved to 10,312 last year, although sales have picked up this year. The United States is the biggest overseas market for Genesis, which generated 72% of its sales in South Korea last year.

Before his stint at Hyundai Motor North America, Lee oversaw Hyundai's Brazil operations and the U.S. unit of advertising arm Innocean Worldwide.

Hyundai said in a recent earnings conference call that it has set up Genesis sales operations for China and Europe.

0 Comments

Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung introduced the Genesis brand in November 2015, bringing in Fitzgerald, a former Lamborghini executive, a few months later to help the automaker shed its value for money image.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Hyundai models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.23 - 18.71 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.37 - 6.31 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.25 - 16.82 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.59 - 8.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.4 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.84 - 11.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Exclusive: Renault Working On A Subcompact Sedan For India
Exclusive: Renault Working On A Subcompact Sedan For India
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities