Hyundai Motor India Rolls Out 3 Millionth Export Car From India Plant

The Hyundai Aura is the 3 millionth car to be exported from India by the company

Hyundai rolled out its three millionth car for export markets from India. The 3 millionth car was the Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan which is heading for the Colombian market. The Aura subcompact sedan is christened Grand i10 for export markets. The three millionth car was rolled out from Hyundai's manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. Hyundai is the fastest company to reach three millionth export units amongst car manufacturers based out of India.

Hyundai first started exporting cars in 1999, with 20 units of the Santro headed to Nepal. The company touched 100,000 units exported in October 2004. It exported 500,000 units by March 2008, followed by the one millionth car and two millionth car in February 2010 and March 2014, respectively. In 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 181,200 units with 792 customised variants tailored to suit regional preferences and tastes. A Hyundai car rolls off the assembly line every 33 seconds.

At present, Hyundai exports 10 models to 88 countries across the globe. The company exports models like Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Verna, Venue and the Creta. Hyundai exports to 33 countries in Latin America, 28 countries in Africa, 26 countries in Asia Pacific and one country in Europe. The Creta and the Accent (Verna) hold market leadership position in Saudi Arabia with 40 per cent and 33 per cent market share respectively. In Libya, Hyundai holds a total of 80 per cent market share, making it one of the biggest car brands in Africa.s

