Hyundai Motor Group Unveils World's First CVVD Tech For Engines; Promises Good Performance And Lower Emissions

Hyundai Motor Group has developed the world's first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology and this is all set to be part of Hyundai and Kia line-up. The innovation was revealed at Hyundai Motor 's studio Goyang alongside the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi, which is the first engine to feature the technology. According to the company the CVVD optimises both engine performance and fuel efficiency while also being eco-friendly. The valve control technology regulates the duration of valve opening and closing according to driving conditions, achieving a 4 per cent boost in performance and a 5 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the technology cuts emissions by 12 per cent.

Typical variable valve control technologies manage the timing of the valve's opening and closing (as in Continuously Variable Valve Timing - CVVT) or control the volume of air admitted by adjusting the depth of the opening (Continuously Variable Valve Lift - CVVL). Previous variable valve control technologies could not regulate valve duration, as the valve's closing timing was subordinate to opening timing and could not respond to diverse driving situations. CVVD takes the technology in a new direction by adjusting how long a valve is open.

When the vehicle is maintaining a constant speed and requires low engine output, CVVD opens the intake valve from the middle to end of the compression stroke. This helps to improve fuel efficiency by reducing the resistance caused by compression. On the other hand, when engine output is high, such as when the car is driving at a high speed, the intake valve is closed at the beginning of the compression stroke to maximize the amount of air used for the explosion, enhancing torque to improve acceleration.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata will be the first car to get the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi engine

The first engine to use the CVVD tech is the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi Engine. It's a turbo petrol unit with 180 horses on offer and a peak torque of 265 Nm. The powertrain also features Low-Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation (LP EGR) to further optimise fuel efficiency. The exhaust gas recirculation system returns some of the gas burnt by the engine to the combustion chamber, producing a cooling effect and reducing the emission of nitrogen oxides. The G1.6 T-GDi also features a low-pressure system that redirects the burnt emission gas to the front of the turbocharger compressor, rather than the intake system, to increase efficiency under the high load condition.

Additionally, the new unit has an Integrated Thermal Management System that quickly heats or cools the engine to an optimal temperature, and a strong direct spray system that achieves 350bar, surpassing the 250bar of the previous T-GDi engine. In addition, engine friction is reduced by 34 per cent with the application of low friction moving parts.

We'll first see the engine on the Hyundai Sonata Turbo, which is set to make its debut in the second half of this year. This premiere will mark the first in a series of new Hyundai and Kia vehicles featuring the engine. Information on first Kia vehicle to feature the engine will be revealed later on near the vehicle's launch date.

