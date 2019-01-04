New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Parking Systems Concept

The system will offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with an overcrowding of both parking and charging locations

View Photos
Hyundai is considering on commercialising the technology by 2025

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation featuring the concept of electric vehicle wireless charging system with the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS). The system will offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with an overcrowding of both parking and charging locations. It relocates fully charged vehicles from charging stations and allows other awaiting electric vehicles to charge.

t8n306j8

When the vehicle is fully charged, it will relocate to another vacant parking space using the Automated Valet Parking System 

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

2018 Santro

i20

Creta

EON

Grand i10

Xcent

New Verna

i20 Active

Santa Fe

Elantra

Tucson

Upon commanding the vehicle to charge using a smartphone, the vehicle will automatically cruise to a vacant wireless charging station. When the vehicle is fully charged, it will relocate to another vacant parking space using the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS), allowing other vehicles to charge at the spot. When the driver calls for the vehicle, it will then autonomously return to the location of the driver.

n8ko0td

Upon commanding the vehicle to charge using a smartphone, the vehicle will automatically cruise to a vacant wireless charging station 

The overall process is performed by continuous communication between electric vehicle, parking facility, charging system and driver. The parking facility sends the location of empty parking spaces and charging stations, while the charging system updates the charging status of the vehicle in real-time.

0 Comments

Hyundai and Kia are considering on commercialising the technology upon the launch of level 4 autonomous vehicle around year 2025. Hyundai and Kia also plan to commercialize autonomous vehicles in various smart cities from 2021 with a goal of launching fully autonomous vehicles by 2030.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai 2018 Santro with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai
2018 Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
TAGS :
Hyundai Group Hyundai electric vehicle charger Hyundai charging system hyundai automated parking

Latest News

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Contribute Over 75 Per Cent To BMW Motorrad Sales In 2018
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Contribute Over 75 Per Cent To BMW Motorrad Sales In 2018
Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Parking Systems Concept
Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Parking Systems Concept
Volvo Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased
Volvo Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased
Truckmaker Volvo To Take $778 Million Emissions Hit
Truckmaker Volvo To Take $778 Million Emissions Hit
Flying Cars' Set For Major Tech Show
Flying Cars' Set For Major Tech Show
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far
Hyundai's Elevate Walking Car Concept To Be Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai's Elevate Walking Car Concept To Be Showcased At CES 2019
Now Samsung Chip In Audi Cars To Help Manage Six Displays And 12 Cameras
Now Samsung Chip In Audi Cars To Help Manage Six Displays And 12 Cameras
BMW Group India Records 13 Per Cent Growth In 2018
BMW Group India Records 13 Per Cent Growth In 2018
Andhra Pradesh Police Adds 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs To Its Fleet
Andhra Pradesh Police Adds 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs To Its Fleet
Kia To Showcase New Autonomous Driving Technologies At CES 2019
Kia To Showcase New Autonomous Driving Technologies At CES 2019
"We Are Doing Everything Possible To Help Him," Says Michael Schumacher's Family On His 50th Birthday
Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat
Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Volvo Car Records 30 Per Cent Growth In India In 2018
Volvo Car Records 30 Per Cent Growth In India In 2018

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 16.41 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.87 - 11.72 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.58 - 22.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Andhra Pradesh Police Adds 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs To Its Fleet
Andhra Pradesh Police Adds 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs To Its Fleet
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities