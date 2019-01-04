Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Parking Systems Concept

Hyundai is considering on commercialising the technology by 2025

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation featuring the concept of electric vehicle wireless charging system with the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS). The system will offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with an overcrowding of both parking and charging locations. It relocates fully charged vehicles from charging stations and allows other awaiting electric vehicles to charge.

Upon commanding the vehicle to charge using a smartphone, the vehicle will automatically cruise to a vacant wireless charging station. When the vehicle is fully charged, it will relocate to another vacant parking space using the Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS), allowing other vehicles to charge at the spot. When the driver calls for the vehicle, it will then autonomously return to the location of the driver.

Upon commanding the vehicle to charge using a smartphone, the vehicle will automatically cruise to a vacant wireless charging station

The overall process is performed by continuous communication between electric vehicle, parking facility, charging system and driver. The parking facility sends the location of empty parking spaces and charging stations, while the charging system updates the charging status of the vehicle in real-time.

Hyundai and Kia are considering on commercialising the technology upon the launch of level 4 autonomous vehicle around year 2025. Hyundai and Kia also plan to commercialize autonomous vehicles in various smart cities from 2021 with a goal of launching fully autonomous vehicles by 2030.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.