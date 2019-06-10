New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Group Partners With MDGo For Vehicle Safety Systems

The MDGo AI technology interprets accident data and compiles numerous sets of insights regarding the occupants and the vehicle

Hyundai Motor and MDGo will co-develop connected services

Hyundai Motor Company is partnering with MDGo, an Israeli start-up specialising in medical artificial intelligence (AI) systems, to help shape the next generation of advanced vehicle safety systems. Hyundai Motor and MDGo will co-develop connected services that bring the worlds of health and automotive closer than ever. MDGo's injury analysis system uses an elaborate AI algorithm that measures the attributes applied to the passengers in real-time and alert emergency services and medical facilities to a driver's likely injuries following a road traffic accident.

Using the spectrum of sensors in the car and MDGo technology, Hyundai Motor will be able to send emergency services data like injury level information and safety system activation. This will enable emergency services to assess the required scale of response and deploy appropriately skilled medical personnel before arriving at the scene of an accident.

Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Hyundai Motor Group, said "MDGo possesses exceptional AI analysis technology optimized for driver safety," said Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation. Through this technology, we expect a significant improvement in the emergency medical services of vehicles in the short-term while our long-term goal is to provide innovations in passenger experience of vehicle safety utilizing new technology that enable real-time physical monitoring."

The MDGo AI technology interprets accident data and compiles numerous sets of insights regarding the occupants and the vehicle. Within seven seconds of impact, emergency services are sent a detailed analysis of potential injuries, communicated through medical terms. The AI system is continually learning and refining its interpretation of different accident scenarios. This process of iterative enhancement is facilitated by hospitals inputting real data on patients' injuries, which the system compares to its prediction to further refine its analysis.

The new partnership will also help Hyundai to enhance the active and passive safety capabilities of its vehicles. The data collected will help inform Hyundai of how to bolster crash structures and integrate new technologies to overcome issues identified by the AI analysis.

