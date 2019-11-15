New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Group Launches Future Mobility Venture MoceanLab

The venture will provide mobility services in Los Angeles, US and expand its services to autonomous ridesharing, shuttling, multimodal transportation, and personal mobility.

Hyundai, EVP Kyoung Lim Yun with LA Mayor, Eric Garcetti at the MoceanLab flagoff ceremony

Hyundai Motor Group has established MoceanLab which is a mobility service venture, as it plans to create a sustainable, connected future. The venture will provide mobility services in Los Angeles, US and expand its services to autonomous ridesharing, shuttling, multimodal transportation, and personal mobility. With MoceanLab, Hyundai Motor Group plans to explore and integrate new mobility innovations - such as micromobility and multimodal transportation.

Mocean Carshare, a pilot program from MoceanLab, will be a part of LA's carsharing permit pilot program offered by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Group will utilise up to 20 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicles for the pilot program which is set to start at the end of 2019. The goal is to transition the fleet to fully electric vehicles with a gradual expansion of a combined 300 vehicles of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation.

Kyounglim Yun, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group, said "More and more customers, including citizens of LA and tourists, will greatly benefit from MoceanLab as its service gradually covers a larger area of LA and diversify its mobility services."

