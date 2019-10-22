New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Group Develops World's First Machine Learning Based Smart Cruise Control Technology

Smart Cruise Control enables an essential self-driving feature and core technology for ADAS: maintaining distance from the vehicle ahead while traveling at the speed selected by the driver.

The system will make its way to production vehicles of the Group very soon

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the development of the world's first Machine Learning based Smart Cruise Control (SCC-ML), a technology that incorporates the driver's patterns into its self-driving behaviour, thereby creating a custom experience for the driver. The technology, an industry first, incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) within the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature. The system will make its way to production vehicles of the Group very soon.

Woongjun Jang, VP at Hyundai Motor Group, said, "The new SCC-ML improves upon the intelligence of the previous ADAS technology to dramatically improve the practicality of semi-autonomous features. Hyundai Motor Group will continue the development efforts on innovative AI technologies to lead the industry in the field of autonomous driving."

In order to operate the previous Smart Cruise Control, the driver manually adjusted driving patterns, such as the distance from the preceding vehicle and acceleration. It was impossible to meticulously fine-tune the settings to accommodate the diver's individual preferences without machine learning technology. For instance, even the same driver may accelerate differently in high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed environments depending on circumstance, but detailed fine-tuning was not available. Therefore, when Smart Cruise Control was activated and the vehicle operated differently than they prefer, drivers, sensed the difference, resulting in a reluctance to use the technology because it made them feel anxious and unstable.

Through machine learning, Smart Cruise Control autonomously drives in an identical pattern as that of the driver. 

This is now the Smart Cruise Control operates. First, sensors, such as the front camera and radar, constantly acquire driving information and send it to the centralised computer. The computer then extracts relevant details from the gathered information to identify the driver's patterns. An artificial intelligence technology called machine learning algorithm is applied during this process. The driving pattern can be categorised into three parts: distance from preceding vehicles, acceleration (how quickly it accelerates), and responsiveness (how quickly it responds to driving conditions). In addition, driving conditions and speeds are considered as well.

For instance, maintaining a short distance from the preceding vehicle during slow, city driving, and further away when driving in the fast lane. Considering these various conditions, SCC-ML makes analysis to distinguish over 10 thousand patterns, developing a flexible Smart Cruise Control technology that can adapt to any driver's patterns.

The driving pattern information is regularly updated with sensors, reflecting the driver's latest driving style. In addition, SCC-ML is programmed specifically to avoid learning unsafe driving patterns, increasing its reliability and safety.

