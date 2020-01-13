Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Pamela Cohn To Lead Global Strategy and Operations of its UAM Division

Hyundai Motor Group announced that it has appointed Pamela Cohn as vice president to lead the Group's Global Strategy and Operations at its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Division. The Group displayed a concept personal air vehicle (PAV) model S-A1 that was built in collaboration with Uber Elevate, as Uber and Hyundai agreed to work together in aerial ridesharing filed. Cohn brings with her a team of UAM experts from Ascension Global with extensive experience serving a range of clients across the industry on their toughest strategy, technology and policy challenges.

Prior to founding Ascension Global, Cohn founded McKinsey's UAS Hub and was a leader in its Aerospace & Defense and Infrastructure practice groups. Cohn received her master's degree in war studies from King's College London and her bachelor's degree in economics and politics from Durham University.

Through the UAM Division, Hyundai Motor Group aims to provide innovative and smart mobility solutions as UAM industry is about to become an important proponent for an integrated mobility solution to address the ever-increasing traffic congestion in megacities around the world.

Cohn said, "It has been a distinct privilege to counsel the leaders in this industry on behalf of Ascension, and we are looking forward to putting guidance into action at Hyundai."

Cohn most recently founded aviation consultancy Ascension Global, where she served decision-makers and leaders in the industry on their top strategy and technology challenges. Her expertise in UAM, infrastructure and policy will help the Group achieve a lead in the rapidly evolving UAM sector.

