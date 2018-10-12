Hyundai Mobis And Tata Elxsi Join Forces to Develop Driverless Cars.

Hyundai Mobis Technical Centre India has tied-up with Tata Elxsi to develop a simulation tool that will play a key role in development of driverless cars. Hyundai Mobis is a public South Korean car parts company which is the parts and service division of Hyundai Motors and also supply parts to Hyundai owned Genesis Motors and Kia Motors. The South Korean brand has formed partnership with Tata Elxsi to develop a synthetic scene generator tool. The tool that will be developed with the expertise of both the companies is claimed that can deal every real world scenario a vehicle could encounter.

In the announcement both the companies said that the tool would accelerate the ongoing research and development support that the Hyundai Mobis Technical Centre is assisting its original equipment manufacturer with in autonomous driving. Moreover, Tata Elxsi is contributing with its expertise in digital technologies which includes artificial intelligence, extended reality and gaming which all are essential to develop the tool.

The Hyundai Mobis India technical centre is based in Hyderabad and has been involved in the development of various projects related to vehicle infotainment and mechatronics which includes chassis, safety and vision system and is used to improve the Noise, Vibrations and Harshness (NVH) levels along with making the car crash durable.

Source: The Hindu

