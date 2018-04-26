Hyundai Lafesta Sedan Showcased At Beijing Auto Show

Hyundai Motor took the wraps off a brand new model for China, which is the Lafesta. It is a sedan with Sportback styling which Hyundai is saying is meant for the younger Chinese audiences. Lafesta is Italian speak for 'festival' and Hyundai says the car is designed to exactly just that, attract new and young buyers. Hyundai will launch the Lafesta in China in the last quarter of 2018. The Lafesta is built around Hyundai's new design theme, which was first announced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018. The

"China is evolving quickly and so are Chinese people's attitudes. They are more self-confident, positive and creative. The LAFESTA will help us reflect this shifting trend," said Simon Loasby, the Director and Head of Hyundai China Design. "It's a clear demonstration of how our newly announced design vision, 'Sensuous Sportiness' comes to life in Hyundai vehicles."

(Hyundai Lafesta) (Hyundai Lafesta)

The Lafesta is 1.6 turbo GDi engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Hyundai has not revealed the power and torque figures of the Lafesta engine though. Reports suggest that it will be somewhere between 190 to 200 bhp. Hyundai has also confirmed that the Lafesta will be getting state-of-the-art safety and driving assistance features. The exact features will be made known closer to the date of the launch.

Along with the Lafesta sedan, Hyundai also showcased the Encino SUV concept and the ix35 connected car the Beijing Auto show. The Encino is a compact SUV which has been designed keeping young audiences in mind while the ix35 connected car was especially commissioned for the motor show and showcases the Baidu's connectivity technology.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.