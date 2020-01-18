Hyundai Kone Electric Sets New Guinness World Record

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has entered the Guinness World Records under the category of 'Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car'. It became the first Made-in-India electric SUV to be driven to an altitude of 5,731 meters to Sawula Pass in Tibet, beating the previous record of 5,715.28 meters altitude achieved by the Nio ES80. The carmaker says that for the entire duration of the drive, the Hyundai Kona Electric was charged using the standard portable charger provided along with the vehicle. Hyundai claims that there were no performance issues while climbing the peaks, while the car's smart power regeneration system also came in handy while descending from the peaks.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric India Review

Hyundai Kona Electric 28.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Hyundai Kona Electric is equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery and offers a range of 452 km on a single charge

Commenting on this Kona Electric's achievement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai Kona Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. Kona Electric has brought Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicle and is a true expression of Hyundai's spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, Kona Electric has proved its mettle in the world's toughest terrains without compromising its performance."

Also Read: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: Features And Specifications Comparison

The company says that this expedition was also a test to prove that the Hyundai Kona Electric can even perform in extreme and harsh conditions like low temperatures, continuous snowfall, and icy tarmacs. The Hyundai Kona Electric is equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100-kW electric motor, offering an output equivalent of 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV offers a range of 452 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours using a regular charger, while a fast charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour.

The portable charger offered with the Kona Electric can be used with any 15 amp plug point, while a fast charger must be bought separately for a premium. Kona customers also have access to 7.2 kW AC Charger, available at all Hyundai Kona Electric selling dealerships. Also, in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Hyundai has a fleet Kona Electric fitted with power converter is providing emergency charging support.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.