Hyundai Kona Subcompact SUV Official Teaser Video Released In Korea

After several teaser images and spy shots of the car, Hyundai has finally released the first official teaser video of its upcoming Kona subcompact SUV. The all-new Hyundai Kona will be the South Korean carmaker's first subcompact SUV and the car is expected to make its global debut later this year, at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. It is too soon to comment on an India launch but we will have a much clearer picture after it's officially unveiled.

The new teaser video typographically shows words that define the character of the Hyundai Kona, while most are in Korean, we could see a few English words like - high-end, and B-SUV - which tells us that the Kona will be a premium offering. This is also indicated by the car's exterior styling and features that were revealed from the couple of spy shots that we shared earlier.

In terms of appearance, the new Hyundai Kona is based on the company's premium hatchback - Hyundai i20, so you'll find some similarities between the two. Up front, the car features the company's new, signature Cascading grille and a unique-looking foglamp cluster on either side. The sculpted bonnet and the plastic-cladded muscular bumper add an aggressive stance to the Kona, while the slim LED headlamp cluster gives it a futuristic appearance.

Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV will be a premium offering

Other premium features include - diamond cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, black roof rails and dual-tone body colours. The rear section also features a similar two-piece taillight setup with the turn indicators and reverse lights positioned just above the lower bumper and the main LED taillamp placed further above it as a separate element.

As for the engine options, internationally, the upcoming Hyundai Kona will be powered by a host of engine options including a 1-litre and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. This very engine line-up is also seen on the recently unveil Hyundai i30 hatchback sold in Europe.