New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Kona Subcompact SUV Official Teaser Video Released In Korea

The Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV is expected to make its global debut later this year, at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. It will be a premium offering from Hyundai and the Kona will share its engines with the Hyundai i30.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hyundai Kona is likely to make a debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017
  • The Kona SUV will be a premium offering from Hyundai
  • The Kona will share its engine options with the Hyundai i30 hatchback

After several teaser images and spy shots of the car, Hyundai has finally released the first official teaser video of its upcoming Kona subcompact SUV. The all-new Hyundai Kona will be the South Korean carmaker's first subcompact SUV and the car is expected to make its global debut later this year, at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. It is too soon to comment on an India launch but we will have a much clearer picture after it's officially unveiled.

Hyundai
View More
Hyundai

The new teaser video typographically shows words that define the character of the Hyundai Kona, while most are in Korean, we could see a few English words like - high-end, and B-SUV - which tells us that the Kona will be a premium offering. This is also indicated by the car's exterior styling and features that were revealed from the couple of spy shots that we shared earlier.

In terms of appearance, the new Hyundai Kona is based on the company's premium hatchback - Hyundai i20, so you'll find some similarities between the two. Up front, the car features the company's new, signature Cascading grille and a unique-looking foglamp cluster on either side. The sculpted bonnet and the plastic-cladded muscular bumper add an aggressive stance to the Kona, while the slim LED headlamp cluster gives it a futuristic appearance.

hyundai kona front
Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV will be a premium offering

Other premium features include - diamond cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, black roof rails and dual-tone body colours. The rear section also features a similar two-piece taillight setup with the turn indicators and reverse lights positioned just above the lower bumper and the main LED taillamp placed further above it as a separate element.

As for the engine options, internationally, the upcoming Hyundai Kona will be powered by a host of engine options including a 1-litre and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. This very engine line-up is also seen on the recently unveil Hyundai i30 hatchback sold in Europe.

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Hyundai Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities