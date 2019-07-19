Hyundai Kona EV Receives 120 Confirmed Bookings In 10 Days

Hyundai India today announced that it has received 120 confirmed customer bookings for its first electric car in the country - the Kona. The Kona EV was launched in India on July 9, 2019 and the company back then had said that it planned to sell 500 units of the EV on an annual basis. Priced at ₹ 25.30 lakh, the Kona EV is steeply priced but if you compare it to the prices in other markets, then you realise, how well Hyundai has managed to price the EV in the country. Hyundai is assembling the Kona EV in India and that's one way how it has been able to keep price in check.

Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We have received an electrifying response to India's First Long Range Green SUV - KONA Electric with 120 Confirmed Bookings in just 10 days of its launch expressing the Indian customers' acceptance to high end future technologies offered by Hyundai. The digital enquires and footfall at our dealerships have increased as the customers are excited to experience Electric cars. The change of perception and adaptability is clearly visible as there is huge interest and request for test drives."

The Kona EV is currently available only in select cities

The Kona EV was launched in India with the 39.2 kWh battery pack which churns out 131 bhp. The Kona offers an ARAI certified range of 452 kilometres on single charge. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours and using a fast-charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour. Hyundai customers will be provided with a portable charger and an AC wall box charger. The portable charger will be able to plug into any three-pin 15 Amp socket and charge for a top up to 50 km in less than three hours. The 7.2 kW wall box charger can top up the vehicle within one hour of running up to 50 km.

Hyundai Motor India is also working on setting up a charging infrastructure and has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to install a fast charging facility in select cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi. Hyundai will invest in the equipment and installation of the fast chargers that can charge up to 80 pr cent in an hour.

