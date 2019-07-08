Hyundai Kona Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

The long-anticipated Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is all to go on sale in India this week on July 9, 2019. Apart from being Hyundai's first electric vehicle, the Kona Electric is also the first electric SUV to be launched in India, making it all the more important. We have already driven both the electric as well as the fossil fuel version of the SUV, and already told you a fair bit about it. India will only get the former and although globally car comes with two electric drivetrains - a 39.2 kWh and a 64 kWh battery version, India will get the smaller 39.2 kWh version, which is claimed to offer a range of 452 kilometres. All that remains to be known is the pricing, which will be announced at the launch.

Now, Hyundai India has claimed that the Kona Electric will be priced aggressive in a bid to make it a viable offering for prospective customers. In fact, the company has already confirmed that the Hyundai Kona electric will be manufactured locally in India at its Chennai plant, to keep the cost down. So considering all this, we expect the new Hyundai Kona Electric to be priced in India between ₹ 20 lakh and ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom). And yes, that's competitive pricing for an electric car, especially considering all that the Kona has to offer.

Hyundai Kona Electric's 39.2 kWh battery sends power to a 100 kW electric motor

The Hyundai Kona Electric's 39.2 kWh battery sends power to a 100 kW electric motor which generates a power output of a good 131 bhp and a whopping 395 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels only as the SUV doesn't get the all-wheel drive (AWD), but nonetheless, the Kona Electric performs and handles quite well. Also, Hyundai also offers three different modes - Eco, Comfort, and Sport. The Hyundai Kona Electric can be fully charged on a regular power socket overnight, however, on a fast charger, you can achieve an 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes. Hyundai is likely to only offer the regular power cables, to keep things simple.

The electric version of the Kona also gets a well laid-out cabin that is very similar to the regular Kona SUV. Although, this particular one also gets displays that tell you driving range, and power status of the battery. The centre of attraction, however, is the infotainment system that is loaded with all the necessary feature for connectivity, navigation and music. In fact, it also gets a pop-up plastic screen above the instrument binnacle, which gives you an optional head-up display. The electric SUV comes with a seating capacity for five and comes with comfortable seats but the upholstery looks a bit dull. However, the SUV does offer surprisingly good legroom at the rear.

On a fast charger, Hyundai Kona Electric can achieve an 80 per cent charge in 50 minutes

Visually, the Kona Electric is largely inspired by the regular petrol/diesel version of the Kona SUV, except for the face which gets the signature electric vehicle face. In fact, Hyundai has added a nice pattern up front in order to mimic the cascading grille on the regular Kona SUV. On either side, we have the LED projector headlamps, which the LED daytime running lamps with indicators are positioned above, flanking the sleek silver slat with the Hyundai logo at the centre. It also gets a new front bumper with air intakes at both ends, and a larger one at the centre to cool down the wheels. The SUV also gets a set of smart alloy wheels with fat claddings for the wheel arches, sleek wraparound LED taillamps, and separate light units featuring rear indicators and reflectors.

