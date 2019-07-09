Hyundai Kona Electric SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV will be launched in India with only one battery option - 39.2 kWh

The much-awaited Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Kona Electric is the first electric vehicle to be launched in India by Hyundai, and it's also the first electric SUV to reach our shores. We have already driven the new Kona Electric in its home market Korea, and told you all about it, including our expectations with regards to the pricing. So keep watching this space for all the updates.

Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to be priced in India around Rs. 25 lakh

Globally car comes with two electric drivetrains - a 39.2 kWh and a 64 kWh battery version, India will get the smaller 39.2 kWh version, which is claimed to offer a range of 452 kilometres. The Hyundai Kona Electric's 39.2 kWh battery sends power to a 100 kW electric motor which generates a power output of a good 131 bhp and a whopping 395 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels only as the SUV doesn't get the all-wheel drive (AWD), but nonetheless, the Kona Electric performs and handles quite well.

Hyundai Kona Electric will come with a 5-seater cabin loaded with a host of smart features

The new electric SUV from Hyundai can be fully charged overnight with a regular power socket, however, with a fast charger, you can achieve an 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes. However, Hyundai is likely to only offer the regular power cables, to keep things simple. The Hyundai Kona Electric also offers three different modes - Eco, Comfort, and Sport.

