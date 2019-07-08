Hyundai Kona Electric Mileage Figures For India Revealed

Hyundai is all set to up the ante in India and it's bringing in its first electric car to the country. Of course the launch of the car is all set for July 9, 2019 but the company is teasing us with all the information 'we need about the Kona electric car. Hyundai India has revealed that the Kona Electric can go for 452 kilometres on a single charge and this mileage has been certified by the ARAI and that's quite a lot. The car comes with two electric drivetrains - a 39.2 kWh and a 64 kWh battery version. India will get the smaller 39.2 kWh version. And even though the larger battery gives you a longer range of close to 500 kilometres, most global reports put the smaller battery range at 312 kms. However, Hyundai India now says that the smaller capacity battery boasts of a range of 452 kilometres, a claim that's ARAI certified. The Kona EV (39.2 kWh) has a power output of 131 bhp and a whopping 395 Nm of peak torque - available of course from word go.

Hyundai has already confirmed that it will be manufacturing its upcoming Kona electric locally in India at its Chennai plant. The main purpose of producing the Kona Electric locally is to keep the pricing aggressive in a bid to make it a viable offering for the prospective customers. Hyundai had earlier shared with carandbike that it wants to keep the Kona comparatively affordable for car buyers. Hyundai will channel the rest of the investment in the manufacturing of other car models and development of new technologies and machinery. Moreover, the investment will add 1500 more jobs in India.

The Kona EV is a step in the right direction and we'll know more about the car tomorrow. Hyundai's first electric car is likely to be priced between ₹ 20 to 25 lakh and yes, that's competitive pricing for an electric car.

