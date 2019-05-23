Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out

After bringing in its contender for the subcompact SUV segment - the Venue, Hyundai India is all set to bring in another SUV into the country and this time around it will a product that will launch the company's electric product offensive. Yes, the Kona Electric is all set to be launched in India on July 9, 2019 and the Korean carmaker will have its widest SUV product line-up in India with the addition of two new models this year. Hyundai's SUV line-up in India will include Venue, Creta, Kona ev, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year. Hyundai has already confirmed that it will be manufacturing its upcoming Kona electric locally in India at its Chennai plant. The latest development is the upshot of the company's plans to invest ₹ 7000 crore in India a part of which will go towards the development of an assembly line for the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona ₹ 13 - 18 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Hyundai will invest in a new assembly line for the Kona electric

The main purpose of producing the Kona Electric locally is to keep the pricing aggressive in a bid to make it a viable offering for the prospective customers. Hyundai had earlier shared with carandbike that it wants to keep the Kona comparatively affordable for car buyers. Hyundai will channel the rest of the investment in the manufacturing of other car models and development of new technologies and machinery. Moreover, the investment will add 1500 more jobs in India.

The cabin of the Kona electric is minimalistic and it comes with features like Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto

The Hyundai Kona electric can go up to 350 km on a single charge which takes about 30 minutes through fast charging. Globally, the Kona Electric is offered in two iterations- one which is equipped with a 100 kW motor and the other with a 150 kW motor. While the former motor produces 134 bhp, the latter churns out 201 bhp. Both the motors are mated to an electronic transmission. Moreover, it is equipped with upmarket features like an 8.0-inch infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity, auto-headlamps rain sensing wipers and more.

