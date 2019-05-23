New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out

The main purpose of producing the Kona Electric locally is to keep the pricing aggressive in a bid to make it a viable offering for the prospective customers

The Kona electric will be Hyundai's first electric car in India

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Kona Electric will be launched in the next month.
  • Hyundai will introduce it as a CKD unit to keep pricing aggressive.
  • Hyundai India will have its widest range of SUVs on offer.

After bringing in its contender for the subcompact SUV segment - the Venue, Hyundai India is all set to bring in another SUV into the country and this time around it will a product that will launch the company's electric product offensive. Yes, the Kona Electric is all set to be launched in India on July 9, 2019 and the Korean carmaker will have its widest SUV product line-up in India with the addition of two new models this year. Hyundai's SUV line-up in India will include Venue, Creta, Kona ev, and the Tucson which is scheduled to get a facelift in the second half of this year. Hyundai has already confirmed that it will be manufacturing its upcoming Kona electric locally in India at its Chennai plant. The latest development is the upshot of the company's plans to invest ₹ 7000 crore in India a part of which will go towards the development of an assembly line for the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona

₹ 13 - 18 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

hyundai kona electric

Hyundai will invest in a new assembly line for the Kona electric  

The main purpose of producing the Kona Electric locally is to keep the pricing aggressive in a bid to make it a viable offering for the prospective customers. Hyundai had earlier shared with carandbike that it wants to keep the Kona comparatively affordable for car buyers. Hyundai will channel the rest of the investment in the manufacturing of other car models and development of new technologies and machinery. Moreover, the investment will add 1500 more jobs in India.

hyundai kona electric

The cabin of the Kona electric is minimalistic  and it comes with features like Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto 

0 Comments

The Hyundai Kona electric can go up to 350 km on a single charge which takes about 30 minutes through fast charging. Globally, the Kona Electric is offered in two iterations- one which is equipped with a 100 kW motor and the other with a 150 kW motor. While the former motor produces 134 bhp, the latter churns out 201 bhp. Both the motors are mated to an electronic transmission. Moreover, it is equipped with upmarket features like an 8.0-inch infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity, auto-headlamps rain sensing wipers and more.

Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
