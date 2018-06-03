Hyundai Kona Electric Already Sold Out For 2018 In Norway

Hyundai Motors has announced that its much-appreciated Kona Electric compact SUV has been already sold out for 2018 in Norway. According to the press release sent out by Hyundai Norway, since the carmaker announced prices for the Kona Electric in the country, it has already received orders from an overwhelming 20,000 interested customers, at which point Hyundai had to close the order books for 2018. The new Hyundai Kona Electric is priced in Norway at NOK 325,900 ( ₹ 26.68 lakh) for the base model, going up to NOK 345,900 ( ₹ 28.31 lakh) for the top-end variant. The first deliveries are scheduled to commence from July 2018.

The base model of the Hyundai Kona electric is just NOK 71,000 more expensive than the base model of the standard Kona, priced at NOK 254,900 ( ₹ 20.86 lakh), which according to Hyundai is quite an attractive price for the electric SUV. Commenting on this aspect, Christian Stenbo, Marketing Director in Hyundai Motor Norway, said, "We are at an extremely attractive price level, which means that customers get incredible equipment, advanced technology and great range at a very reasonable price."

(Deliveries for the Hyundai Kona Electric are expected to commence from July, in Norway)

The Hyundai Kona compact electric SUV was first showcased early this year in March, at the Geneva Motor Show. The carmaker states that the Kona Electric is one of the most important models for Hyundai Norway, and with the combination of two hot trends in the market - long range and compact SUV electric vehicles - the company has created a car that is exactly what Norwegians want. The car's optional package includes full-leather interior and a sunroof. As for the standard features for Norwegian market include - 8-inch infotainment with Live Services, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Head-up display with speed, navigation and multimedia information, automatic full-LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, front and rear parking sensors, smart keyless entry and much more.

(Norway will get the top-spec Hyundai Kona Electric with the 64 kWh battery and 470 km range)

In Norway, the Hyundai Kona Electric will be offered in its top-spec format, powered by the long-range 64 kWh battery that offers a range of about 470 km in a single charge. This version comes with a larger 150 kW electric motor that makes 150 bhp and develops 395 Nm. The car is powerful and quick enough to do a sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 167 km. This version of the Kona Electric comes with a 7.2 kW onboard charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability.

