New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai, Kia Invest 80 Million Euros In Rimac; Establish Technology Partnership

Hyundai Motor will invest 64 million euros while Kia Motors will add 16 million Euros in Rimac

View Photos
The technical partnership will collaborate on 2 high-performance EVs by 2020

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation have jointly invested 80 million Euros in Rimac Automobili - the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology and sportscar company. Hyundai Motor will invest 64 million euros while Kia Motors will add 16 million Euros in Rimac and will form a technical partnership to collaborate on two high-performance electric vehicles by 2020.

The companies have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development of high-performance electric vehicles. Rimac has established themselves as a leader in high-performance electric vehicle technology and as an electric sportscar manufacturer. The company continues to deliver EV technology supporting many industry partners, including Hyundai Motor Group, to accelerate their way towards an electric future.

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

i20

Santro

Creta

EON

Grand i10

New Verna

Xcent

i20 Active

Elantra

Santa Fe

Tucson

rimac concept one technology

The electric motors used in the Rimac One develop more than 1000 bhp and it is the fastest accelerating electric vehicle in the world 

0 Comments

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Rimac will work closely together to develop an electric version of Hyundai Motor's N brand sports car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group said, “Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in high-performance electric vehicles. Its startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with Rimac on our road to Clean Mobility.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20

Latest News

Hyundai, Kia Invest 80 Million Euros In Rimac; Establish Technology Partnership
Hyundai, Kia Invest 80 Million Euros In Rimac; Establish Technology Partnership
Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Citroen's 19_19 Concept Is An Aviation Inspired Electric Vehicle With A Range Of 800 km
Citroen's 19_19 Concept Is An Aviation Inspired Electric Vehicle With A Range Of 800 km
BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh
BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Camp For Fleet And Taxi Owners
Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Camp For Fleet And Taxi Owners
Honda Confirms Closure of UK Car Plant
Honda Confirms Closure of UK Car Plant
Volkswagen Plans To Produce Batteries In Germany
Volkswagen Plans To Produce Batteries In Germany
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities