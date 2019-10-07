Hyundai Invests In Netradyne To Develop Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Hyundai Motor Company's corporate venturing and open innovation business, Cradle, has announced that it is investing in Netradyne, an intelligent technology company specialising in fleet safety management software. The partnership supports further development of Level 3+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (L3+ ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) features that may launch over the next few years. Netradyne uses artificial intelligence vision-based dashcam devices to monitor safety performance of fleet vehicles. The system may also help crowdsource road and driving behaviour metadata.

Hyundai and Netradyne will collaborate to utilise the road and driving behaviour data collected by Netradyne to support HD mapping and map updates for Hyundai's development of future L3+ ADAS and AD features. The costs associated with outfitting traditional mobile mapping system (MMS) vehicles, which are currently employed for HD mapping, make it challenging for many OEMs to place enough MMS vehicles on the road to provide the necessary frequency of HD mapping updates. Netradyne says that its devices are more cost-efficient and are currently equipped to numerous vehicle fleets.

Netradyne has already captured and analyzed over 1 million unique miles of the 2.7 million total miles of paved roads in the United States. This data includes numerous passes over the same roads to provide deeper insights into how driving and road different conditions may change throughout the year. In total, Netradyne has analysed more than 350 million miles of road data. Each of these 350+ million miles has been analyzed with AI and collected by professional drivers.

