Hyundai India's Exports Grow By 20.46% In 2019; Focus On New Markets

To compensate for the sharp drop in domestic sales, automakers have been trying out various solutions, which include discounts, subscription plans and the like to entice buyers to improve sales. However, what all manufacturers have been doing is making India an export hub and Hyundai has been one of the largest exporter from the country ever since it started operations in the country. The company recently hosted an International Partner's Meet in New Delhi with 60 international partners.

The products showcased were the Hyundai Venue, Grand i10 Nios and even the Santro and the partners got to drive all these products on the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi. S S Kim,MD & CEO,Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, "Hyundai Motor India plays a key strategic role in Hyundai Motor Company's Global Export Plans for the world markets. Export has always been a prime focus for HMIL since inception and our World-class 'Made in India' 'Made for the World' products have won the hearts of the customers in more than 91 countries."

The company plans to launch the Santro and the Venue in South Africa by December 2019 and so exports of these cars to South Africa will start soon enough. Partners from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Peru, Columbia among others participated in the International Partners Meet 2019.

Hyundai's export strategy has gained momentum and it has grown by more than 20 per cent year on year. In 2018, from April to August, the company exported 71,645 units and in the same period in 2019, that figure went up to 86,300 units which is massive. It is this growth that has made Hyundai expand its export markets and this includes countries like Ethiopia, Zambia and even Ghana, where the company is evaluating to export cars like the Santro.

