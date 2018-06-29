Hyundai India To Launch 8 New Cars By 2020

Hyundai started the second half of 2017 on a high and the growth wave continued in the first half of 2018. The company launched the new-gen Verna in August 2017 and then very recently brought in the facelift of the i20 and the Creta which are also going on to become successful products for the company. But the company is not sitting still and is working to bring in more cars to India and the increased autonomy for Hyundai has just made things better. Hyundai plans to launch 8 new products in India by 2020 and that's says a lot about what the company is trying to achieve in the country.

Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai India told PTI that there will 8 new cars that will come to India out of which two will be in new segments and five will be full-model changes, while one will be the electric SUV. We already know that this year the company is all set to launch and revive the Santro badge in India. The second all-new product is expected to be the subcompact SUV, which the company had showcased as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Advertisement

As far as full model changes are concerned, at the top of the list sit cars like the i20, Grand i10, Xcent, Creta and probably even the Tucson or the Santa Fe. The electric SUV coming to India will most likely be the Kona and we wait to see what Hyundai has to say about that closer to the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.