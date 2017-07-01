Hyundai India Sees Drop In Sales For June 2017

|
Hyundai
Hyundai’s sales figures for the first six months or H1 2017 were at 2,53,428 units. Comparatively, in H1 2016, Hyundai sold 2.43,442 units. The 2017 sales figures are cumulatively up by 4.1 per cent as compared to 2016.
Petrol cars in the Hyundai range with engines smaller than 1.2-litres that are under the sub 4-metre segment i.e. Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, i20 and the i20 Active should now cheaper by 2.5 per cent with the new GST tax slabs. The i20 Automatic though should only be cheaper by 1.7 per cent as it features a 1.4-litre engine mated to the 5-speed auto box. Diesel cars in the Hyundai range with engines smaller than 1.5-litres that are under the sub 4-metre segment i.e. Grand i10 Diesel, Xcent Diesel, i20 Diesel and i20 Active Diesel should also be cheaper by 2.25 per cent as compared to pre GST rates.
Creta SUV along with the Tucson and the Santa Fe will be cheaper by a whopping 12 per cent.
