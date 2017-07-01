New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Sees Drop In Sales For June 2017

Hyundai has seen a 5.6 per cent drop in sales in June 2017 as compared to June 2016 and a 10.58 per cent drop as compare to May 2017. The sales figures for the first half of 2017 though are better as compared to those in the first half of 2016 and are up by 4.1 per cent.

Hyundai India has seen a drop in sales for cars sold in June 2017 as compared to the same month last year. Sales numbers for the June 2017 vs Sales for May 2017 are also substantially lower. As compared to June 2016 (39,807 units), Hyundai India only sold 37,562 units, which is a drop of 5.6 per cent. Compared to May 2017 though, which registered a total sales figure of 42,007 units, the drop in sales for June is even higher at 10.58 per cent. The drop in sales can be directly attributed to the uncertainly that GST would have brought to the minds of perspective buyers as tax rates have now been cut and cars have become cheaper.
 
Hyundai’s sales figures for the first six months or H1 2017 were at 2,53,428 units. Comparatively, in H1 2016, Hyundai sold 2.43,442 units. The 2017 sales figures are cumulatively up by 4.1 per cent as compared to 2016.
 
Petrol cars in the Hyundai range with engines smaller than 1.2-litres that are under the sub 4-metre segment i.e. Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, i20 and the i20 Active should now cheaper by 2.5 per cent with the new GST tax slabs. The i20 Automatic though should only be cheaper by 1.7 per cent as it features a 1.4-litre engine mated to the 5-speed auto box. Diesel cars in the Hyundai range with engines smaller than 1.5-litres that are under the sub 4-metre segment i.e. Grand i10 Diesel, Xcent Diesel, i20 Diesel and i20 Active Diesel should also be cheaper by 2.25 per cent as compared to pre GST rates.
 
Hyundai’s larger cars like the Verna (which will soon be updated) and the Elantra should be cheaper by 8.6 per cent as compared to pre-GST rates while the popular Creta SUV along with the Tucson and the Santa Fe will be cheaper by a whopping 12 per cent.
 
