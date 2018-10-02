New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Registers A Marginal 1 Per Cent Growth In September 2018

Despite growth in overall sales, Hyundai domestic sales numbers stood at 47,781, seeing a decline of 4.5 per cent, compared to the 50,028 cars that were sold in September 2017.

View Photos
Hyundai's cumulative sales, including exports, for the month of September 2018 stood at 62,757 units

Hyundai India has come out with its official sales numbers for the month of September 2018, and the carmaker has registered a cumulative growth of a marginal 1 per cent last month. The South Korean carmaker's cumulative sales, including exports, for the month of September 2018 stood at 62,757 units, compared to the 62,285 Hyundai vehicles sold during the same month last year. Hyundai also says that the company's top-sellers, Grand i10, i20, and Creta outperformed achieved record sale of over 11,000 units each in the month of September 2018.

Despite this, the company's had a tough time in the domestic market, like many other carmakers. Hyundai domestic sales numbers stood at 47,781, seeing a decline of 4.5 per cent, compared to the 50,028 cars that were sold in September 2017. Where Hyundai did manage to achieve a boost was from exports, which stood at 14,976 units, against the 12,257 Hyundai cars that were exported during the same month last year, registering an impressive growth of 22.2 per cent.

Commenting on the September sales Vikas Jain, National Sales Head - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai registered a cumulative volume of 62,757 units in September '18 with strong demand in export markets with a growth of 22.2 per cent. Hyundai's 'Brand Leaders - 10 Thousand Club' cars Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta outperformed in their respective segments and marked a record sale of over 11,000 units each in the month of September'18 raising the industry benchmark in quality, performance and new age technology, exceeding customer expectations. Despite some on-going market challenges, we expect this festival season will induce positive sentiments among customers and the industry would witness a strong positive growth."

0 Comments

Later this month Hyundai will be launching its much-anticipated entry-level car, codenames AH2 hatchback, which is expected to revive the Santo name. The car will be revealed on October 8, followed by an official launch around mid-October 2018.

TAGS :
Hyundai Car Sales Hyundai India Cars Sales September 2018

2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
