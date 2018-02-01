New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Registers 8.5 per cent Growth In January 2018

Hyundai India registered a domestic sales of 45,508 units and exports of 10,708 units with cumulative sales of 56,216 units in January 2018.

Highlights

  • Hyundai's total sales accounted for 56,216 units in January 2018
  • Hyundai India sold 45,508 vehicles in the domestic market last month
  • Exports went up to 10,708 units with a growth of 9.1 per cent

Hyundai Motor India today announced its sales performance for the month of January 2018. The carmaker has kicked-off 2018 on a positive note, with total sales accounting for 56,216 units, against the 51,834 units sold in January 2017, registering a total growth of 8.5 per cent. The company's sales numbers include both the domestic sales performance as well as the exports. Hyundai India sold 45,508 vehicles in the domestic market last with 8.3 per cent growth, compared to the 42,017 vehicles sold in January 2017.

Commenting on the company sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales & Marketing, Hyundai India, said "2018 has started on a positive and promises progressive growth for the industry, with Hyundai volume growth of 8.3% on strong performance of Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta & Next Gen Verna meeting customer aspirations on improved buying potential, led by stable microeconomic factors."

Hyundai exports saw the highest amount of growth reaching 10,708 units in the month of January 2018 compared to the 9,817 units exported during the same month last year.

HMIL Sales

Jan 2017

Jan 2018

Growth

Domestic

42,017

45,508

8.3%

Exports

9,817

10,708

9.1%

Cumulative

51,834

56,216

8.5%

