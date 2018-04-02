Hyundai India Registers 5.2 Per Cent Growth In FY 2017-18

Hyundai Motor India sold 5,36,241 vehicles in FY 2017-18 compared to 5,09,707 units in 2016-17 registering a growth of 5.2 per cent. For the month of March 2018, Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,009 units and exports of 12,498 units with cumulative sales of 60,507 units.

Commenting on the financial year closing, Mr. YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "With strong commitment to add Brilliant Moments to the lives of our customers through our Modern Premium product offerings and Next Level Customer Service Experience, have closed the financial year 2017-18 on a positive note with a growth of 5.2 per cent and highest domestic volume of 5,36,241 units meeting our customer aspirations."

The company launched the facelift of the Grand i10, Xcent and the i20 in FY 2017-18 as also the new generation of the Verna. The Verna has been a big success in India and in fact the company is still receiving a positive response for the car, so much so, that the company decided to make it more accessible by introducing a 1.4-litre petrol version.

The financial year 2018-19 will also be something to look forward to for Hyundai as the company is all set to update the Creta and also bring in the all-new Santro. We can't wait to see what this year has instore for the Hyundai

