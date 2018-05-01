Hyundai India Registers 4.4 Per Cent Growth In April 2018

It's been a great start to the new financial year for Hyundai as the company registered the domestic sales of 46,735 units while exports stood at 13,009 units with cumulative sales of 59,744 units for the month of April 2018. The strong and growing response to the new generation Verna as also the updated i20 have helped Hyundai achieved this growth and in fact along with the Creta and Grand i10, the cars contributed to 79 per cent of the total sales.

Commenting on the April sales Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMIL said, "Hyundai did overall volume growth of 4.4 % with a positive start in domestic market with a volume of 46,735 units on the strong performance of Power Brands- Grand i10, i20, Next Gen Verna & Creta contributing 79% of the total sales volume under the Modern Premium Brand Direction with Best After Sales Service."

Hyundai will up the ante with the new Santro coming in this year as also the Creta facelift and even the i20 automatic. We wait to see, how the company does at the end of this financial year and how much market share it aims to achieve with these new products.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.