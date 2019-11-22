New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Recalls The CNG Variants Of The Grand i10, XCent

The recall affects a total of 16409 units which were manufactured between August 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Only the non-ABS and CNG variants of both cars have been affected.

Hyundai India has issued a recall for the CNG variants of the Grand i10 and Xcent for a possible CNG filter assembly issue. The recall affects a total of 16409 units which were manufactured between August 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019. Only the non-ABS and CNG variants of both cars have been affected. The company will reach out to the customers of the affected lot of cars and the recall process will start from November 25, 2019. The company will replace the affected part free of cost.

hyundai xcent prime

The Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG is available in the T and T+ variants

Hyundai Grand i10

5.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent CNG is available in a single variant and draws power from the same 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT petrol engine. The power output is reduced to 65 bhp 98 Nm of peak torque on the CNG models, as opposed to 81 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque available on the petrol-only version. The car comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rides on 14-inch wheels.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Grand i10 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai
Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10 Alternatives

Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.82 - 8.81 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Electric Tesla Cybertruck Unveiled; Will Have A Maximum Range Of 800 Kilometres
Electric Tesla Cybertruck Unveiled; Will Have A Maximum Range Of 800 Kilometres
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities