Hyundai India Recalls The CNG Variants Of The Grand i10, XCent

Hyundai India has issued a recall for the CNG variants of the Grand i10 and Xcent for a possible CNG filter assembly issue. The recall affects a total of 16409 units which were manufactured between August 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019. Only the non-ABS and CNG variants of both cars have been affected. The company will reach out to the customers of the affected lot of cars and the recall process will start from November 25, 2019. The company will replace the affected part free of cost.

The Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG is available in the T and T+ variants Hyundai Grand i10 5.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE The Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent CNG is available in a single variant and draws power from the same 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT petrol engine. The power output is reduced to 65 bhp 98 Nm of peak torque on the CNG models, as opposed to 81 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque available on the petrol-only version. The car comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rides on 14-inch wheels.

