Hyundai i30 Spotted Testing in India Again

It was just early this month when we shared a video of the Hyundai i30 being tested in India, and recently some new images of the premium hatchback have surfaced online. Based on the number plate, we can tell that this is the same car which was seen a couple of weeks back and this time around we have a much clearer look at the i30. The car seems to have been spotted somewhere in Chennai, which is near Hyundai manufacturing facility.

Visually, the Hyundai i30 comes with the company signature cascading grille up front with chrome surrounds and a set of sharp-looking projector headlamps with black bezels. The front bumper houses a set of LED daytime running lamps and foglamps in a black enclosure. The i30 is noticeably larger than the i20 and comes with larger alloy wheels LED taillamps and blackened roof- mounted spoiler with integrated LED brake lights.

Hyundai i30 comes with the company's signature cascading grille

On the features front, the i30 is packed with features and gets a high-res TFT instrument cluster, reverse parking, start-stop, electric driver seat adjustment and so on and so forth. The car also gets driving modes, which are comfort, normal and sport. Safety features include, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, hill assist along with seven airbags on the top-spec model.

Hyundai i30 is noticeably larger than the i20

The Hyundai i30 car came with the 1.6 D badging on the tailgate which means the car is powered by the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine that is offered in four states of power, ranging from 93 bhp to 134 bhp. Globally, the car is available in five other petrol engine options as well, like - a 1.0-litre T-GDi, 1.4-litre T-GDi, 1.6-litre MPi, 1.6L T-GDi, and a 2.0-litre GDi engine.

This particular Hyundai i30 is powered by the company's 1.6-litre CRDi engine

As of now, Hyundai has given no sign or indication that it is planning to launch the car in India. However, it's not uncommon for automakers to put their global products through their passes in India, to test them in our country's diverse road and climatic conditions. Having said that, the new-gen model of the car went on sale globally in early 2017 and it's too soon for a facelift either, so the purpose of the car being tested in India right now is unclear. Also, if and when it's launched, the car will come with a premium price tag of close to ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh and right now it won't be the best idea considering the array of sedans that are offered in that price range.

